The Kyiv Independent's defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko poses for a photograph in a shrapnel-riddled truck garage at the combat spot of Promzona near the city of Avdiivka in Donbas, an eastern Ukrainian region affected by Russia's war, on June 21, 2018. (Volodymyr Petrov)

Russia’s invasion threat seen through the eyes of a reporter who knows the consequences of war all too well.

Episode #5 of our origin story podcast “Media in Progress” is out: