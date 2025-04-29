The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Interview, Russian propaganda, Trump & Russia
Who's countering Russian propaganda now? Expert on US' declining disinformation defense

by Natalia Yermak and Nick Allard April 29, 2025 6:05 PM 1 min read
On April 16, 2025, the U.S. State Department shut down its Global Engagement Center — a unit tasked with countering foreign misinformation, including Russian propaganda. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration claimed that the Center censored the voices of Americans instead of doing its job.  The Kyiv Independent's Natalia Yermak speaks to James Rubin, a former diplomat who led the Global Engagement Center in 2022-2024, about how deeply the Russian propaganda influences U.S. politics and why the center's closure "disarms" the country in the information war.

Authors: Natalia Yermak, Nick Allard

