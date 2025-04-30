The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Europe, Hungary, israel, The Hague, International Criminal Court, Viktor Orban
Edit post

Hungarian Parliament votes to withdraw from International Criminal Court

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 30, 2025 10:42 AM 2 min read
The Hungarian national flag is raised by honor guard soldiers in front of the Parliament building, on Kossuth Square in Budapest, on April 26, 2025. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary's Parliament voted on April 29 to approve the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on X.

The decision formalizes Hungary's intention, first announced in early April during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Budapest.

The move follows the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes committed in Gaza — a move Budapest has sharply criticized.

"With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility," Szijjarto wrote.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed Hungary's move, according to the Times of Israel. Following the vote, withdrawing from the ICC jurisdiction will take a year, once Budapest officially notifies the U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, of its decision

The ICC, established in 2002 under the Rome Statute, is a permanent tribunal based in The Hague that prosecutes individuals for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.

In March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the forcible deportation of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Despite the warrant, Mongolia hosted Putin for an official visit in September 2024, citing energy dependence as its reason for not executing the arrest and saying it had limited options.

‘I don’t trust a lot of people’ — Trump offers contradictory views on Putin’s intentions in interview on first 100 days
“He could be tapping me along a little bit, I would say that he would like to stop the war,” Trump said during the ABC News interview on April 29.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

11:48 PM  (Updated: )

Russian drone attack injures 47 in Kharkiv.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. "A high-rise apartment block was hit as well as private residences, a medical facility, and civil infrastructure."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.