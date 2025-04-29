The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US says 2 Ukrainian nationals detained for alleged illegal voting in 2024 presidential election

by Olena Goncharova April 30, 2025 12:53 AM 2 min read
Voters cast ballots at a polling location at the Thomasville Library during the last day of early voting in Thomasville, North Carolina, US, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on April 29 that two Ukrainian citizens have been arrested for allegedly voting illegally in the 2024 presidential election. The detentions appear to be one of the first enforcement actions by the Trump administration targeting non-citizen voting.

Noem said on X that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had carried out the operation in cooperation with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Under Donald Trump’s presidency, if you come to our country and break our laws, you will be held accountable," Noem wrote. Authorities have not released further details about the individuals or the circumstances of their alleged voting.

U.S. President Donald Trump has granted DOGE broad latitude to slash budgets and fire federal workers in the name of eliminating waste. Headed by billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest man, DOGE has ordered mass firings and funding cuts despite ongoing legal challenges.

U.S. election law permits only U.S. citizens aged 18 or older, who are properly registered in their state of residence, to vote in federal elections. The Trump administration has repeatedly asserted widespread noncitizen voting, though multiple audits and studies show such cases are exceedingly rare.

Last month, Trump confirmed that his administration was reviewing the continuation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ukrainians who fled the war and are currently residing in the United States.

In early April, Ukrainians erroneously received deportation notices due to an administrative mistake, highlighting the uncertainty of their status. The Department of Homeland Security later clarified that the notices were sent in error but did not rule out future policy changes.

Trump promised peace in 100 days, but Russia’s violence against Ukraine has only escalated
U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to negotiate a peace in Ukraine within his first 100 days in office has collided with an unavoidable truth — a slew of Russian attacks during this time have spiked civilian death tolls, and a peace deal is still out of reach. “There is no
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Olena Goncharova

Ukrainian oil and gas giant Naftogaz elects new head.

The supervisory board of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz has elected Serhii Koretskyi, the head of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, as the company's new CEO, ExPro Consulting reported, citing its undisclosed sources.
