Russian drone attack injures at least 38 in Kharkiv

Russian drone attacks struck multiple locations across Kharkiv late on April 29, injuring at least 38 people, including a 5-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 24-year-old pregnant woman, local authorities reported. Four civilians have been hospitalized following the attack.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has endured repeated air assaults throughout the full-scale war.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

"A high-rise apartment block was hit as well as private residences, a medical facility, and civil infrastructure." He said several parts of the city center were targeted, including the Slobidskyi district, where the apartment building was struck, and the Saltivskyi district. First responders have been dispatched to the sites of attack.

Russia increased attacks against Ukrainian civilians in the last weeks. In March, at least 164 civilians were killed and 910 were injured, according to UN figures — a rise of 50% compared to February, and 70% compared to March of last year.

Nearly all the losses were on land controlled by the Ukrainian government, and the majority were caused by long-range missiles or loitering munitions.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for increased air defense support to protect major cities like Kharkiv from Russia’s continued aerial assaults.