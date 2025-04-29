The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Drone attack
Edit post

Russian drone attack injures at least 38 in Kharkiv

by Olena Goncharova April 29, 2025 11:48 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. On the morning of March 22, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the attack, the city was temporarily left without electricity. About 700,000 consumers were left without electricity. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drone attacks struck multiple locations across Kharkiv late on April 29, injuring at least 38 people, including a 5-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 24-year-old pregnant woman, local authorities reported. Four civilians have been hospitalized following the attack.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has endured repeated air assaults throughout the full-scale war.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

"A high-rise apartment block was hit as well as private residences, a medical facility, and civil infrastructure." He said several parts of the city center were targeted, including the Slobidskyi district, where the apartment building was struck, and the Saltivskyi district. First responders have been dispatched to the sites of attack.

Russia increased attacks against Ukrainian civilians in the last weeks. In March, at least 164 civilians were killed and 910 were injured, according to UN figures — a rise of 50% compared to February, and 70% compared to March of last year.

Nearly all the losses were on land controlled by the Ukrainian government, and the majority were caused by long-range missiles or loitering munitions.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for increased air defense support to protect major cities like Kharkiv from Russia’s continued aerial assaults.

Trump promised peace in 100 days, but Russia’s violence against Ukraine has only escalated
U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to negotiate a peace in Ukraine within his first 100 days in office has collided with an unavoidable truth — a slew of Russian attacks during this time have spiked civilian death tolls, and a peace deal is still out of reach. “There is no
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

10:04 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian oil and gas giant Naftogaz elects new head.

The supervisory board of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz has elected Serhii Koretskyi, the head of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, as the company's new CEO, ExPro Consulting reported, citing its undisclosed sources.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.