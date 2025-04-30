The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

8 Ukrainian officials, entrepreneurs charged with embezzling $2.1 million in firewood purchases for Armed Forces

by Dmytro Basmat April 30, 2025 5:12 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: The police carrying out searches of Ukrainian Railways overnight on Dec. 11, 2024, in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (National Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several officials and entrepreneurs of housing and utilities departments in several regions of Ukraine are suspected of embezzling over 90 million UAH ($2.16 million) in funding through the procurement of firewood used for Ukraine's Armed Forces, the country's anti-corruption bodies announced on April 29.

According to a press release by the National Police, a total of eight individuals, including local officials and entrepreneurs, are accused of colluding with contractors to supply firewood to the military at prices significantly above market value.

Among the suspects are the head of the housing and utilities departments in Luhansk and Kharkiv, a procurement official, and three entrepreneurs, the National Police said.

The scheme, which was uncovered by anti-graft officials in collaboration with military leadership, allegedly involved purchasing firewood from other businesses and reselling it to the state at inflated prices.

The embezzled fund were then allegedly laundered through the purchase of real estate and vintage cars, including 18 apartments and 42 parking spaces in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk, among other assets.

The officials have been charged with embezzlement as well as participating in a criminal organization under Ukraine's Criminal Code and face up to 12 years in prison, if convicted.

A total of 36 million UAH ($865,000) has thus far been seized from the accused.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

