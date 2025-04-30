Nearly 105,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian independent media outlet, Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 104,763 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

Mediazona's latest report covers the period of February 24, 2022 to April 24, 2025. Since it was last updated in the middle of April, 2,880 additional Russian military personnel have been confirmed killed.

The list of deceased Russian military personnel is compiled from verified, publicly available sources, including social media posts, local news reports, and official announcements from regional authorities.

However, as the Russian government does not publicly disclose casualty information, journalists note that the total number of casualties is likely higher than reported.

The confirmed death toll now includes 25,900 volunteers, 16,500 recruited prisoners, and 11,900 mobilized soldiers, according to the media outlets. Over 4,900 officers have also been confirmed to have been killed.

The media outlet publicly released the full list of named casualties for the first time in February, commemorating the third-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Feb. 24, independent Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona estimated in a report that around 165,000 Russian troops have been killed since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including nearly 100,000 in 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Feb. 15 that Moscow had lost around 250,000 soldiers, with 20,000 killed in battles for Russia's Kursk Oblast alone.

Russia has gained ground in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast in recent months but at the cost of heavy casualties as well as equipment losses. On April 29, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said that Russian forces have recently intensified offensive operations in three Ukrainian oblasts – Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

Moscow does not disclose its casualty figures, though a Defense Ministry official let slip in December that the department received 48,000 requests to identify missing soldiers.

In an interview with NBC published on Feb. 16, Zelensky said over 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 380,000 injured on the battlefield.

As of March 28, Russia has lost a total of 950,860 troops since the full-scale invasion began, Ukraine's General Staff reported. The estimate, which is broadly in-line with estimates made by Western intelligence agencies, likely includes those killed, captured, wounded, and missing.



























