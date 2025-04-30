The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Casualties, Russian losses
Edit post

Nearly 105,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation

by Dmytro Basmat April 30, 2025 7:42 AM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. The picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian independent media outlet, Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 104,763 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

Mediazona's latest report covers the period of February 24, 2022 to April 24, 2025. Since it was last updated in the middle of April, 2,880 additional Russian military personnel have been confirmed killed.

The list of deceased Russian military personnel is compiled from verified, publicly available sources, including social media posts, local news reports, and official announcements from regional authorities.

However, as the Russian government does not publicly disclose casualty information, journalists note that the total number of casualties is likely higher than reported.

The confirmed death toll now includes 25,900 volunteers, 16,500 recruited prisoners, and 11,900 mobilized soldiers, according to the media outlets. Over 4,900 officers have also been confirmed to have been killed.

The media outlet publicly released the full list of named casualties for the first time in February, commemorating the third-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Feb. 24, independent Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona estimated in a report that around 165,000 Russian troops have been killed since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including nearly 100,000 in 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Feb. 15 that Moscow had lost around 250,000 soldiers, with 20,000 killed in battles for Russia's Kursk Oblast alone.

Russia has gained ground in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast in recent months but at the cost of heavy casualties as well as equipment losses. On April 29, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said that Russian forces have recently intensified offensive operations in three Ukrainian oblasts – Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

Moscow does not disclose its casualty figures, though a Defense Ministry official let slip in December that the department received 48,000 requests to identify missing soldiers.

In an interview with NBC published on Feb. 16, Zelensky said over 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 380,000 injured on the battlefield.

As of March 28, Russia has lost a total of 950,860 troops since the full-scale invasion began, Ukraine's General Staff reported. The estimate, which is broadly in-line with estimates made by Western intelligence agencies, likely includes those killed, captured, wounded, and missing.

Trump said Ukraine ‘will be crushed very shortly’ — this is why he’s wrong
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he believes Ukraine will be “crushed very shortly,” as it is up against Russia’s “big war machine” that it cannot defeat. “I think I’m saving that nation. I think I’m doing a great service to Ukraine. I believe that,” he said in an
The Kyiv IndependentChris York








Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

11:48 PM  (Updated: )

Russian drone attack injures 45 in Kharkiv.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. "A high-rise apartment block was hit as well as private residences, a medical facility, and civil infrastructure."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.