General Staff: Russia has lost 951,960 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 951,960 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 30.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,729 tanks, 22,353 armored fighting vehicles, 46,611 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,091 artillery systems, 1,374 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,146 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,289 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.