General Staff: Russia has lost 951,960 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank fires toward the Russian position near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 26, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 951,960 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 30.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,729 tanks, 22,353 armored fighting vehicles, 46,611 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,091 artillery systems, 1,374 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,146 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,289 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Trump said Ukraine ‘will be crushed very shortly’ — this is why he’s wrong
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he believes Ukraine will be “crushed very shortly,” as it is up against Russia’s “big war machine” that it cannot defeat. “I think I’m saving that nation. I think I’m doing a great service to Ukraine. I believe that,” he said in an
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Russian drone attack injures 45 in Kharkiv.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. "A high-rise apartment block was hit as well as private residences, a medical facility, and civil infrastructure."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.