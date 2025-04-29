Almost 90% of Ukrainians do not trust Trump, poll shows

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 89% of Ukrainians do not trust U.S. President Donald Trump, a survey by the New Europe Center published on April 29 showed.

Only 7.4% trust, or rather trust the American leader, as opposed to 89% who do not trust him, according to the poll. In November, 47.2% of Ukrainians didn't trust Trump, according to the New Europe Center, a figure that has almost doubled over the past five months.

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. While his administration has made efforts to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table, progress has been limited. Trump's team has pressured Kyiv to make concessions to Russia, without applying visible pressure on Moscow to halt its aggression.

The New Europe Center surveyed 1,000 Ukrainians from April 10 to 24.

The poll was published on the eve of Trump's 100th day in office during his second term in the White House.

At the beginning of his second term, Trump pledged to end Russia's war in Ukraine in 100 days, but he failed to do so. Trump has increasingly voiced frustration with both Ukraine and Russia over the past weeks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on April 27 that the coming week would be decisive for Washington's future involvement in the peace process, even as Kyiv warns about "dangerous" repercussions of the U.S.'s exit.

European and Ukrainian officials are now convinced that Trump will seek to portray any kind of breakthrough as a justification to walk away, even without achieving a stable and lasting deal, the Financial Times reported.

The U.S. has been Kyiv's leading military supporter throughout the full-scale war, though Trump hasn't approved any new aid package. A possible exit from the peace efforts raises concerns that the U.S. might also cease all backing for Ukraine, including intelligence support.