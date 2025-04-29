The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

Almost 90% of Ukrainians do not trust Trump, poll shows

by Kateryna Hodunova April 29, 2025 9:58 PM 2 min read
Donald Trump, during a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 89% of Ukrainians do not trust U.S. President Donald Trump, a survey by the New Europe Center published on April 29 showed.

Only 7.4% trust, or rather trust the American leader, as opposed to 89% who do not trust him, according to the poll. In November, 47.2% of Ukrainians didn't trust Trump, according to the New Europe Center, a figure that has almost doubled over the past five months.

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. While his administration has made efforts to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table, progress has been limited. Trump's team has pressured Kyiv to make concessions to Russia, without applying visible pressure on Moscow to halt its aggression.

The New Europe Center surveyed 1,000 Ukrainians from April 10 to 24.

The poll was published on the eve of Trump's 100th day in office during his second term in the White House.

At the beginning of his second term, Trump pledged to end Russia's war in Ukraine in 100 days, but he failed to do so. Trump has increasingly voiced frustration with both Ukraine and Russia over the past weeks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on April 27 that the coming week would be decisive for Washington's future involvement in the peace process, even as Kyiv warns about "dangerous" repercussions of the U.S.'s exit.

European and Ukrainian officials are now convinced that Trump will seek to portray any kind of breakthrough as a justification to walk away, even without achieving a stable and lasting deal, the Financial Times reported.

The U.S. has been Kyiv's leading military supporter throughout the full-scale war, though Trump hasn't approved any new aid package. A possible exit from the peace efforts raises concerns that the U.S. might also cease all backing for Ukraine, including intelligence support.

Trump promised peace in 100 days, but Russia’s violence against Ukraine has only escalated
U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to negotiate a peace in Ukraine within his first 100 days in office has collided with an unavoidable truth — a slew of Russian attacks during this time have spiked civilian death tolls, and a peace deal is still out of reach. “There is no
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

10:04 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian oil and gas giant Naftogaz elects new head.

The supervisory board of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz has elected Serhii Koretskyi, the head of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, as the company's new CEO, ExPro Consulting reported, citing its undisclosed sources.
8:39 AM  (Updated: )

Canada's Liberals win elections in remarkable turnaround.

Canada's Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, won the country's federal elections on April 28 in a campaign shaped by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and expansionist rhetoric.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.