Putin's Victory Day truce proposal 'is start of direct negotiations' with Ukraine, Lavrov says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a ceasefire on Victory Day is the beginning of direct talks with Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 29 during a press briefing.

"Our proposal, which President Putin voiced, is the start of direct negotiations, without preconditions. In this situation, a ceasefire (for 30 days) is seen as a precondition," Lavrov said.

It is not clear if Lavrov meant direct negotiations would begin at the time of the ceasefire, or if Putin's announcement of it marked their commencement.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on Lavrov's statement.

Putin claimed Russian forces would cease all hostilities from May 8 until midnight on May 11 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

Ukraine retorted by calling for a full and unconditional ceasefire, a proposal that Moscow continues to reject.

Following the meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on April 25, Putin told the U.S. about his readiness to enter negotiations with Ukraine "without preconditions."

The Kremlin has repeatedly proclaimed supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of deliberately stalling peace efforts.

Kyiv maintains that it is ready for negotiations but insists any peace process must preserve Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and that territorial issues can only be addressed after a full ceasefire.

It has been almost 50 days since Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire first introduced in March. Moscow rejected the plan, demanding a complete halt to Western military aid to Ukraine.