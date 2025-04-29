The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Putin's Victory Day truce proposal 'is start of direct negotiations' with Ukraine, Lavrov says

by Kateryna Hodunova April 29, 2025 7:43 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 in Antalya, Turkey, on March 1, 2024. (Mert Gokhan Koc/ dia images via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a ceasefire on Victory Day is the beginning of direct talks with Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 29 during a press briefing.

"Our proposal, which President Putin voiced, is the start of direct negotiations, without preconditions. In this situation, a ceasefire (for 30 days) is seen as a precondition," Lavrov said.

It is not clear if Lavrov meant direct negotiations would begin at the time of the ceasefire, or if Putin's announcement of it marked their commencement.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on Lavrov's statement.

Putin claimed Russian forces would cease all hostilities from May 8 until midnight on May 11 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

Ukraine retorted by calling for a full and unconditional ceasefire, a proposal that Moscow continues to reject.

Following the meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on April 25, Putin told the U.S. about his readiness to enter negotiations with Ukraine "without preconditions."

The Kremlin has repeatedly proclaimed supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of deliberately stalling peace efforts.

Kyiv maintains that it is ready for negotiations but insists any peace process must preserve Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and that territorial issues can only be addressed after a full ceasefire.

It has been almost 50 days since Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire first introduced in March. Moscow rejected the plan, demanding a complete halt to Western military aid to Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

News Feed

10:04 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian oil and gas giant Naftogaz elects new head.

The supervisory board of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz has elected Serhii Koretskyi, the head of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, as the company's new CEO, ExPro Consulting reported, citing its undisclosed sources.
8:39 AM  (Updated: )

Canada's Liberals win elections in remarkable turnaround.

Canada's Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, won the country's federal elections on April 28 in a campaign shaped by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and expansionist rhetoric.
