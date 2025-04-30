Yermak warns against easing Russian aviation sanctions, says line between civilian and military use is 'blurred'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western partners should not grant premature concessions to Russia, particularly by lifting aviation sanctions, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, wrote in an April 30 opinion piece for the Guardian.

"On the surface, Moscow's demands for concessions look simple and easy to fulfil — the definition of a quick win for both sides," Yermak wrote.

"The apparent humanitarian and economic nature of Russia's request masks the political and military advantage that any softening of aviation sanctions would hand the Russian president (Vladimir Putin) and his war machine," he added.

The article follows Russia's formal request that the U.S. lift sanctions on its state airline Aeroflot, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 11.

"The Americans have taken it up, so far we have not seen any reciprocal step," he told state-run media TASS. "But we will work on it because this is a return to normality."

Lavrov linked the potential resumption of direct air service between the U.S. and Russia to Washington's decision on Aeroflot, which remains under heavy sanctions following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Yermak argued that aviation sanctions are both symbolic and practical barriers against Russian aggression.

"The lines between private and public sector in Russia's war economy are blurred — especially for aviation," he wrote.

Yermak cited intelligence data indicating that Russian airlines and airports are involved in circumvention of sanctions and transport of military goods and personnel.

"Cargo firms such as Volga-Dnepr provide transportation services for military purposes. I Fly — a charter service — transports soldiers for deployment to the frontline," he noted.

According to Yermak, easing these restrictions would relieve domestic pressure on the Kremlin and embolden Putin to continue the war.

"Accepting it would enable a regime that has repeatedly shown intent to prolong its war of aggression and undermine this chance for a just, fair and lasting peace," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly ruled out lifting sanctions before a peace deal is reached, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said limited relief could be on the table as part of an eventual agreement.

On April 28, Russia announced a temporary "humanitarian" ceasefire from May 8 to May 11 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the proposal as "another attempt at manipulation," reiterating Ukraine's demand for a complete, unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a first step toward meaningful peace.