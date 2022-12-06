Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM Shmyhal: Electricity deficit in Ukraine at 19% after latest Russian attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2022 7:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Dec. 6 that the electricity deficit in Ukraine is at 19% after the latest Russian mass missile strike.

Energy workers will eliminate the consequences of Russia’s Dec. 5 attack on critical infrastructure in the coming days, but the capacity deficit in the system will last, Shmyhal said. Ukraine’s power system, though, remained intact and under the control of the state grid operator Ukrenergo dispatchers, according to Shmyhal.

In recent months, Russian attacks have damaged 35% of key objects of the main electrical network, transferring electricity from the producer to local connection points, the official said.

Shmyhal added that 70% of such objects were fired upon twice or more. Therefore, blackouts continue to be enforced in Ukraine

Russia unleashed the sixth large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to Ukrenergo.

Ukrainian energy company on Russia’s attacks on infrastructure: ‘No system in the world has faced the same’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.