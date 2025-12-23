KI logo
War

Philanthropist Howard Buffett travels to Kupiansk suburb in Kharkiv Oblast to help evacuate civilians

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Philanthropist Howard Buffett travels to Kupiansk suburb in Kharkiv Oblast to help evacuate civilians
Philanthropist Howard Buffett during his visit to the suburbs of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, where he took part in evacuating local residents. (Ukraine's National Police)

American businessman and philanthropist Howard Buffett, accompanied by the Bilyi Yanhol ("White Angel" in English) special police unit, visited frontline areas in the suburbs of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the National Police said on Dec. 23.

Kupiansk, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border, remains one of the most active combat zones in the region, with fighting continuing in and around the city as Ukrainian forces work to repel Russian troops seeking to occupy the city.

Armored vehicles provided by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation have enabled the evacuation of more than 200 civilians from frontline communities in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the police.

During his visit to the region, Buffett personally took part in the evacuation of residents, the statement said.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Law enforcement officers thanked the philanthropist for supplying the armored vehicles and presented him with a unit chevron in recognition of his support.

Buffett, Ukraine's largest private donor, received a state award from President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2024, naming him a "National Legend of Ukraine."

Buffett's foundation earlier pledged nearly $11 million to supply new equipment for the reconstruction of Kyiv's Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was damaged in a Russian attack on July 8, 2024.

The foundation also took part in the restoration of one of Ukraine's largest printing facilities — the FactorDruk printing house in Kharkiv — which was destroyed in a Russian strike on the city on May 23, 2024.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Putin issued a decree. Now, thousands of Ukrainians face losing their homes
Editor’s note: The names of some of those from Russian-occupied Ukraine have been changed for security reasons. With one decree, Russian President Vladimir Putin this month effectively legalized property theft in Ukraine’s occupied territories. The new law allows the occupational authorities to seize residential premises that “show signs of being ownerless.” In reality, the owners have usually fled, or been killed by, Russia’s full-scale invasion. “I’m in utter despair that the Russians are t
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
UkraineRussiaKharkiv OblastKupianskUnited StatesEvacuation
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, December 23
Show More

Editors' Picks