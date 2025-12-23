Philanthropist Howard Buffett travels to Kupiansk suburb in Kharkiv Oblast to help evacuate civilians

American businessman and philanthropist Howard Buffett, accompanied by the Bilyi Yanhol ("White Angel" in English) special police unit, visited frontline areas in the suburbs of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the National Police said on Dec. 23.

Kupiansk, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border, remains one of the most active combat zones in the region, with fighting continuing in and around the city as Ukrainian forces work to repel Russian troops seeking to occupy the city.

Armored vehicles provided by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation have enabled the evacuation of more than 200 civilians from frontline communities in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the police.

During his visit to the region, Buffett personally took part in the evacuation of residents, the statement said.

Law enforcement officers thanked the philanthropist for supplying the armored vehicles and presented him with a unit chevron in recognition of his support.

Buffett, Ukraine's largest private donor, received a state award from President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2024, naming him a "National Legend of Ukraine."

Buffett's foundation earlier pledged nearly $11 million to supply new equipment for the reconstruction of Kyiv's Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was damaged in a Russian attack on July 8, 2024.

The foundation also took part in the restoration of one of Ukraine's largest printing facilities — the FactorDruk printing house in Kharkiv — which was destroyed in a Russian strike on the city on May 23, 2024.