Kharkiv's Faktor Druk printing house fully restored after Russian missile attack

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 20, 2025 12:35 PM 2 min read
Printed pages from books lie burnt in the Faktor-Druk printing plant's building hit by a Russian S-300 missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 23, 2024. (Ivan Samoilov/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Faktor Druk printing house in Kharkiv, heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in 2024, has been fully restored, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on March 20.

Russian forces struck the printing facility on May 23, killing seven people and injuring 21. The attack destroyed more than 50,000 books and vital printing equipment. Faktor Druk is part of the Faktor Group, which includes Vivat, Ukraine's third-largest publishing house.

The Faktor Druk printing house in Kharkiv, heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in 2024, has been fully restored, photo published on March 20, 2025. (Yulia Svyrydenko / Facebook)

"A year ago, a Russian attack destroyed a printing house in Kharkiv. I remember how Serhii Polituchyi (the printing plant's owner) brought burnt children's books — the same ones my daughter reads — and it just broke my heart," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

The restoration of the facility was financed by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which stepped in following the attack to help rebuild critical infrastructure.

"Then we looked for help. Howard Buffett (U.S. philanthropist) was the first to respond: 'We will rebuild.' And today, here is a photo of the restored shop," Svyrydenko added.

Faktor Druk is one of the largest full-cycle printing complexes in Europe.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

