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Pentagon releases $400 million military aid package for Ukraine

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by Sonya Bandouil
Pentagon releases $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
Ukraine supporters fly a Ukrainian flag outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as the Senate convenes on Feb. 11, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

The Pentagon has released a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine after months of delays and mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on April 29.

Speaking during a hearing before the United States House Armed Services Committee, Hegseth confirmed that the funding had been unlocked after bureaucratic hurdles were resolved.

“The funds were released as of yesterday,” Hegseth told lawmakers, marking the first official confirmation that the aid package was moving forward.

The $400 million package had already been approved by Congress but remained stalled at the Pentagon for months, drawing criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who accused the Defense Department of delaying critical support for Kyiv.

The funding is expected to be distributed through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a Pentagon-run mechanism that procures weapons directly from U.S. defense contractors for delivery to Ukraine.

Congress reauthorized the USAI in December as part of a $900 billion defense spending bill, allocating $400 million annually for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 to sustain military support for Kyiv.

The broader legislation also reinforced congressional oversight of Ukraine policy, including new reporting requirements if the Pentagon seeks to limit intelligence sharing or alter troop deployments in Europe.

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The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
United StatesCongressPete HegsethDonald TrumpAid for UkraineUkraine
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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