Partisans derail train carrying military cargo in Russia, military intelligence source says

A train carrying military cargo derailed in Russia's Leningrad Oblast following an explosion early on Oct. 7, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

The blast occurred on the Stroganovo–Mshinskaya railway section, causing the locomotive and several wagons to derail, according to the source. The operation was reportedly carried out by local partisans, temporarily paralyzing train traffic between St. Petersburg and Pskov.

Russian Railways said in a statement that traffic on the section was suspended due to "technical reasons," while cargo and passenger trains were being rerouted with several-hour delays.

Russian emergency services were working to clear the tracks, though access to photos and videos from the site remains restricted due to an internet blackout in the area, according to HUR.

"These special operations reduce Russia's logistical and military capabilities, as Russian Railways form the backbone of the army's logistics and are a major financial donor to the 'war budget,'" the HUR source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the information.

In September, HUR and Ukraine's Special Operations Forces carried out what the intelligence agency described as a "uniquely complex" operation that halted traffic on the Oryol–Kursk railway line in Russia, killing two members of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia).

In a separate incident the following night, a blast targeted the Saint Petersburg–Pskov line near the same Stroganovo–Mshinskaya section, derailing a locomotive and destroying 15 fuel tankers, according to HUR.

Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian partisans have repeatedly targeted Russian railway and energy infrastructure in sabotage operations intended to disrupt Russia's ability to supply its forces with fuel, ammunition, and personnel.