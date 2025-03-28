Parliament passes bill enhancing Ukraine’s cybersecurity defense strategy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a bill on March 27 in its second reading aimed at strengthening the country’s cyber defense capabilities, and protecting state information resources.

The new law introduces a national system for responding to cyberattacks and incidents, including the creation of cyber defense units within state institutions and critical infrastructure.

It establishes national, sectoral, and regional response teams aligned with the EU’s NIS2 directive and clearly defines roles during cyber crises to ensure quick, coordinated action.

Law #11290 aligns Ukraine’s cybersecurity framework with European standards and is a direct response to ongoing cyber threats, including recent attacks like the one against Ukrzaliznytsya on March 24.

Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian companies and government institutions with cyberattacks since the onset of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The new system will be overseen by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, which will ensure consistent standards are applied at all levels of government.

Oleksandr Fediienko, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, confirmed that 240 members voted in favor of the bill.