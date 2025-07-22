Become a member
Ukrainian military releases footage of Russian troops killing civilian in Donetsk Oblast — and Ukraine's retaliation

by Abbey Fenbert
Ukrainian military releases footage of Russian troops killing civilian in Donetsk Oblast — and Ukraine's retaliation
A screenshot from a video that shows Russian soldiers ambushing and shooting a civilian on a bicycle in the village of Torske in occupied Donetsk Oblast. (63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade / Telegram)

Ukraine's 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade released video footage on July 22 that allegedly shows Russian troops shooting and killing a civilian riding a bicycle in the front-line village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

Soldiers with the 63rd Brigade recorded the shooting and their subsequent retaliation against the three Russian soldiers involved in the murder.

"(T)he Russians shot a civilian in Torske, deliberately and with intent to kill," the brigade wrote in a Telegram post accompanying the video.

The footage shows a person riding a bicycle down a village road before being ambushed by military personnel hiding in the nearby trees. After the rider falls, three soldiers emerge onto the road. One shoots the rider point-blank.

In a video released by Ukraine's 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, Russian soldiers shoot a civilian on a bicycle in the village of Torske in occupied Donetsk Oblast before being eliminated by Ukrainian strikes. (63rd Brigade / Telegram)

Ukrainian drone pilots and gunners eliminated the three Russian personnel responsible for the killing, the 63rd Brigade reported. The rest of the video depicts the successful strikes against the soldiers.

"No court was needed — instant karma worked," the brigade wrote.

Numerous cases of Russian troops murdering or abusing civilians have surfaced since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ukrainian prosecutors and monitoring groups have documented mounting instances of Russian forces executing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a systemic violation of the Geneva Convention.

In November 2024, Russian soldiers shot and killed a civilian woman in the front-line village of Terny in Donetsk Oblast.

UkraineRussiaDonetsk OblastRussian war crimesCivilian casualtiesRussian lossesWar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

