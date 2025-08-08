Become a member
News Feed

Over 21,000 civilians, including 115 children, remain in Donetsk Oblast combat zones, official says

2 min read
by Olena Goncharova
Photo for illustrative purpose. Ukrainian soldiers of 79th brigade are seen in the front-line city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast on March 12, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images) 

At least 21,700 civilians, including 115 children, remain in the active combat zones of Donetsk Oblast, Dmytro Petlin, head of the Department of Civil Protection, Mobilization, and Defense Work of the local military administration, said during an online briefing on Aug. 7.

Most of the children are located in the Lyman urban territorial community, according to Petlin.

The Donetsk Oblast Military Administration has classified 18 communities as active combat zones, including Shakhovsk, Maryinka, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Soledar, Zvaniv, Siversk, Illinivsk, Kostiantynivka, Udachne, Lyman, Hrodivka, Kurakhove, Ocheretynske, and Novoselivka.

Ukraine has largely maintained a defensive posture in the east as Russia's summer offensive continues its steady advance.

According to the official, a total of over 1.2 million civilians have been evacuated from their permanent residences in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Donetsk Oblast. Among them are approximately 194,000 children and 47,000 people with disabilities.

Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In the past week alone, more than 7,800 people, including 380 children, have been evacuated from the region. Mandatory evacuation in Donetsk Oblast has been ongoing since August 2, 2022.

As tensions persist in the region, diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war appear to be gaining momentum.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 7 that discussions are underway on both bilateral and trilateral summits, following Moscow’s confirmation of an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Preparations for the meeting are underway, while the venue has already been agreed upon, Russian foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to state-owned news agency TASS. This would mark the first meeting between the presidents since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

‘It’s up to him’ — Trump says ceasefire deadline depends on Putin
U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deadline he set for Russia — scheduled for Aug. 8 — now depends on Vladimir Putin. “We’re going to see what he has to say. It’s going to be up to him,” Trump told reporters on Aug. 7.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

