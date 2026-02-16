Ex-energy minister charged in Ukraine's biggest corruption case

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's former energy minister, was charged of money laundering and involvement in a criminal group as part of the country's major corruption scandal, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) announced on Feb. 16.

The charges against Halushchenko were brought months after Ukraine was rocked the biggest corruption investigation during Volodymyr Zelensky's presidency. A day earlier on Feb. 15, the ex-official was detained while attempting to leave Ukraine.

Halushchenko has been investigated by the NABU as part of a case involving state nuclear power company Energoatom. Eight other suspects have been charged, and Timur Mindich, a close associate of Zelensky, is the alleged ringleader.

Halushchenko served as energy minister from 2021 to 2025 and was appointed justice minister in July 2025. He was dismissed as justice minister in November amid a corruption scandal. Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, who is also allegedly implicated in the case, was fired the same day.

As part of the probe, the NABU is working with authorities in 15 countries.

According to the NABU, members of the criminal group exposed by the anti-graft agencies in November initiated the registration a fund on the island of Anguilla in February 2021. The fund aimed to raise about $100 million in "investments," with Halushchenko’s family among the "investors," the bureau said.

The fund was led by a long-time associate of the group, a citizen of the Seychelles and St. Kitts and Nevis, who allegedly provided money laundering services.

To conceal Halushchenko's involvement, two companies were allegedely set up in the Marshall Islands and linked to a trust in St. Kitts and Nevis, with his ex-wife and four children as beneficiaries, the beraus said.

The NABU alleged that the companies became "investors" in the fund, while the group transferred funds to the fund’s accounts in three Swiss banks, in Halushchenko's interest.

According to the bureau, during Halushchenko's tenure as energy minister, over $112 million was funneled through Ihor Mironyuk, a former advisor to Halushchenko and a suspect in the case.

The NABU said over $7.4 million was transferred to the fund's accounts controlled by Halushchenko's family. Additionally, more than 1.3 million Swiss francs ($1.6 million) and 2.4 million euros ($2.8 million) were withdrawn in cash and sent directly to his family in Switzerland, according to the bureu.

According to the NABU, part of the funds were spent on Halushchenko's children's education at top Swiss institutions and placed in the ex-wife's accounts. The remainder was allegedely put into a deposit, "earning extra income for the family's personal use."

Halushchenko has yet to comment on the charges brought against him. If convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison.