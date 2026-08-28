Outspoken ex-commander who clashed with military leadership says drugs were planted in his car

Oleksandr Shyrshyn, a former battalion commander in Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said on Facebook on Aug. 28 that cannabis had been planted in his car in an apparent attempt to implicate him in the illegal production and possession of drugs.

Shyrshyn previously criticized Ukraine's senior military leadership during Oleksandr Syrskyi's tenure as commander-in-chief. Syrskyi was dismissed on July 22.

In one instance, Shyrshyn called the command's orders during the Kursk operation in Russia "idiotic" on May 16, 2025, and later resigned. Syrskyi subsequently ordered that Shyrshyn be deemed "undisciplined."

"Weed was planted on me. It was all very interesting and very much planned," Shyrshyn wrote on Aug. 28 on Facebook.

The service member said he was stopped in Kharkiv while driving past the scene of a traffic accident. Police searched his car and found drugs hidden in the center armrest.

"I don't use that armrest because it's on the back seat. I opened it and there was some kind of package inside. I took it out, and (the police officer) asked, 'What is this?' I said, 'I don't know.' I opened it, and there was weed with scales and a bunch of small bags," Shyrshyn told Ukrainian media outlet Babel.

Shyrshyn said the presence of the small gram scales alongside the cannabis could be used to accuse him of intending to distribute drugs.

According to Shyrshyn, the police were acting on a tip, and "suspicious" people resembling Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officers were standing around the site where his car was searched.

National Police and the SBU did not comment on the accusations at the time of publication.

Shyrshyn did not specify who he believed had planted the drugs in his car but suggested that Oleh Shyriaiev, commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, could be involved. The two have been in a longstanding conflict.

"I have no conflict with anyone else except the 225th and 425th," Shyrshyn said, adding that a "series of other events" had taken place before the search and said he would provide more details later.

During Syrskyi's tenure, both the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" were not attached to any corps and reported directly to the higher military command. The units operated in some of the most dangerous sectors of the front and often suffered heavy casualties, raising concerns about the rationale behind their deployment.

Journalist Anna Kaliuzhna said a "large amount" of cannabis had been planted in the service member's car in advance, with an attempt apparently made to disable the vehicle's alarm beforehand.

"Police were waiting at a specific location and told (him) exactly what to open," Zhulak said on Facebook.

The journalist also suggested that the incident may be linked to the command of the units directly overseen by Syrskyi, which Shyrshyn had criticized.

Allegations of violence against servicemen have surfaced in both the 225th and 425th regiments. In July, Ukrainian media outlet Texty published audio recordings in an investigation that purportedly captured Shyriaiev ordering that Ukrainian soldiers be shot if they abandoned their positions without authorization.

A separate investigation by Ukranian media outlet Babel into the 425th "Skelia" Regiment identified several alleged cases of harsh treatment and torture of soldiers, along with a high rate of non-combat casualties.

Shyrshyn, known by the call sign "Genius," said in May 2025 that flawed decisions by the military command were causing excessive losses of personnel, equipment, and territory due to a systemic disconnect from troops on the ground.

An internal investigation followed, and Syrskyi subsequently declared Shyrshyn "undisciplined," a designation referring to service member who fail to follow orders, violate military regulations, or undermine the army's combat effectiveness. Syrskyi, who was then commander-in-chief, said Shyrshyn was seeking "attention or self-realization."

In February 2026, a court overturned the disciplinary reprimand imposed on Shyrshyn by the military command.