Oscar-winning director fundraises to help animals impacted by war in Ukraine

Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao announced on March 19 that she is taking part in a fundraiser to help animals impacted by Russia's war against Ukraine.

Contributors to the fundraiser, organized by Zhao in partnership with Charitybuzz, can enter for a chance to share a virtual cup of tea with the director. The proceeds will benefit Animal Rescue Kharkiv, a nonprofit organization (NGO).

"In a region devastated by war, animals are too often the forgotten victims. We find them where others cannot, treat wounds both visible and unseen, and give them refuge until the day they are ready for a new life," the NGO said in a statement.

"Behind it all is a herculean effort including more than 110 staff members working together in the face of relentless challenges, to ensure that compassion does not falter even in the darkest times."

According to a post from February on the NGO's Instagram page, they have been able to rescue the lives of more than 28,300 animals since the start of the full-scale war.

The support of high-profile figures such as Zhao — whose “Nomadland” won best picture and best director at the 2020 Oscars, and whose “Hamnet” garnered multiple nominations in 2026 — brings crucial attention to organizations striving to sustain their work in the full-scale war’s fifth year.