Officials: Death toll of Russia’s Jan. 2 mass attack rises in Kyiv, Kharkiv

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2024 1:55 PM 2 min read
A local resident holds an icon she saved from her building after a Russian attack on central Kyiv on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Two more people died in Kyiv and Kharkiv hospitals after being injured in Russia’s Jan. 2 mass attack against Ukraine, bringing the total death toll in the two cities to six, local officials reported on Jan. 8.

Russia unleashed a large-scale air attack on Ukraine early on Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv with 99 missiles, preceded by a wave of 35 Shahed drones.

A man hospitalized in Kyiv has become the third person killed in a residential building in the city’s Solomianskyi district, which was heavily damaged by Russia’s attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Around 50 more people were injured in the capital, according to the latest update by the State Emergency Service.

Overnight on Jan. 8, a 56-year-old man died in a hospital in Kharkiv of his injuries from Russia’s Jan. 2 attack, Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, reported on Telegram.

The death puts the total tally of the victims in the northeastern city at three people killed and 62 injured.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last year.

Russian forces launched 59 missiles and drones at Ukraine overnight and in the morning of Jan. 8, killing at least four people and wounding over 30 more, according to Ukrainian authorities.

‘I’m in shock:’ Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv shatters lives and dreams
Semen Nedanov could hardly hold back his tears when he showed the Kyiv Independent what was left of his flat in the central Solomiansky district after a Russian attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2. “I’m in shock,” the 48-year-old told the Kyiv Independent as he waited for first
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
Ukraine news

6:58 PM

Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
