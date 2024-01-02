Skip to content
UPDATED: Russia launches mass missile strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv

by Martin Fornusek January 2, 2024 9:44 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian missile attacks against Kyiv and Kharkiv in the early hours of Jan. 2, 2023. The exact location of the picture not specified. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv, local officials reported. At least two women were killed, and almost 70 people were injured in the two cities.

In Kyiv, 27 people were hospitalized following a fire in a multi-story building damaged in the Russian missile attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. An elderly woman reportedly died in an ambulance.

At least one injured person received medical treatment on the spot, the mayor said earlier.

According to the State Emergency Service, 130 residents were evacuated from the burning building.

There are reportedly fires also in several places in the Podilskyi district.

A warehouse caught fire in the Obolonskyi district, a high-rise building was damaged in the Pecherskyi district, and a fire was reported in a supermarket in the Desnianskyi district, according to Klitschko.

0:00
/
The aftermath of Russian missile attacks against Kyiv and Kharkiv in the early hours of Jan. 2, 2023. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a social infrastructure facility was reportedly hit.

Some facilities and residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv were left without power.

The capital was first attacked by around 15 Shahed "kamikaze" drones, all of which were reportedly shot down, officials said.

The drone strike was followed by Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles launched from more than 10 Tu-95MS bombers, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, reported.

While the cruise missiles were hitting the capital, more than 10 MiG-31 aircraft launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles against Kyiv, according to Popko.

Ukrainian air defenses downed over 60 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles and around ten Kinzhal missiles, Popko said.

Russian forces also targeted the city of Kharkiv, namely the Shevchenkivskyi district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One woman was killed, and 41 people were injured in a Russian missile strike against the city, according to Syniehubov.

Some 17 victims have been hospitalized, the governor noted.

The full extent of damage and casualties is being determined.

Previously, Russia launched a mass air attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29 that killed 40 people and injured over 160 others.

Ukrainian officials warned that Russia is likely to intensify its attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure in the winter, mirroring its strategy from last year.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

News Feed

4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
