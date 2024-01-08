Russia unleashes fresh airstrikes on Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editors note: this is a developing story.

Ukraine's air force warned early on Jan. 8 that Russian Su-35 bomber aircraft were operating just north of the border with Russia and urged residents to take missile threats seriously.

Earlier on Jan. 8, the air force said at least 13 heavy bomber aircraft took off from an airfield in Murmask Oblast in Russia. Mig-31k aircraft were also reported to have taken off from Savasleyka in the Nizhny Novgorod Region in Russia.

At about 6:00am officials said a Russian missile was detected over Sumy Oblast and heading towards Poltava Oblast.

Missiles were reportedly heading toward Kyiv from southern direction, and toward Dnipro from the eastern direction.