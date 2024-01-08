Skip to content
News, News Feed
Edit post

Russia unleashes fresh airstrikes on Ukraine

by Lance Luo January 8, 2024 6:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editors note: this is a developing story.

Ukraine's air force warned early on Jan. 8 that Russian Su-35 bomber aircraft were operating just north of the border with Russia and urged residents to take missile threats seriously.

Earlier on Jan. 8, the air force said at least 13 heavy bomber aircraft took off from an airfield in Murmask Oblast in Russia. Mig-31k aircraft were also reported to have taken off from Savasleyka in the Nizhny Novgorod Region in Russia.

At about 6:00am officials said a Russian missile was detected over Sumy Oblast and heading towards Poltava Oblast.

Missiles were reportedly heading toward Kyiv from southern direction, and toward Dnipro from the eastern direction.

Author: Lance Luo
6:58 PM

Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
