Official: Russian occupying forces strengthen defenses around Mariupol

Russian forces have begun building a line of defense around the occupied city of Mariupol, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor.

Russians are producing anti-tank cement pyramids at abandoned manufacturing sites in the city; they install them on a highway between Mariupol and neighboring Nikolske in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

"Today the trend is to significantly fortify Mariupol," Andriushchenko said on Telegram on Nov. 7.

Some other cement pyramids produced in occupied Mariupol were also transported to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, according to the official.