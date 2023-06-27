Official: Russian occupation authorities in Mariupol evict residents from their homes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow-installed occupation authorities in Mariupol are illegally evicting residents from their homes if they cannot provide property ownership documents, according to an exiled advisor to city mayor Petro Andriushchenko.

“Simply put, if your documents were burnt, and civilian or military occupiers want to move into your apartment, then you are guaranteed a life without a home,” Andriushchenko said on Telegram.

A day before, the official reported that over 300 houses had been completely demolished after the occupation of Donetsk Oblast’s Mariupol.

Mariupol, a once prosperous city on the Azov Sea coast, was home to more than 400,000 people. Russian troops heavily bombed Mariupol since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and occupied the city in May 2022.

According to the UN estimates, up to 90% of Mariupol’s multi-story residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed by Russia’s war.