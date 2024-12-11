It’s the last day of our birthday campaign, and it would mean a lot to us if you become our member today
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Moldova, Business, Airlines, Air travel, Airports
Edit post

Ukrainian airline SkyUp launches flights from Moldova in April 2025

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2024 7:55 PM 2 min read
A plane of the Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines at the airport. (SkyUp Airlines / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines announced on Dec. 11 the launch of a program of direct scheduled flights from Chisinau, Moldova to several European destinations, according to the company's statement.

Ukraine's airspace has been entirely closed since the start of the full-scale invasion began. Ukrainians traveling abroad must use road or rail to reach neighboring countries to catch flights. The country has explored options to reopen some airports, but lacks the air defenses needed to protect the airspace amid continued Russian drone and missile attacks.

SkyUp chose the Chisinau Airport in Moldova as it is the closest international hub to Ukraine. Chisinau is located nearly 70 kilometers (44 miles) from the Ukrainian border and roughly 180 kilometers (111 miles) from the nearest major Ukrainian city, Odesa, in southern Ukraine.

Flights from Chisinau are scheduled to start in April 2025, and tickets are already available for booking from Dec. 11, 2024. The list of routes includes cities in Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Cyprus, as the statement read.

On April 11, 2023, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) published a seven-year forecast that included the likelihood of restrictions over Ukrainian airspace remaining in place until 2029.

The State Enterprise for Air Traffic Services said in 2023 that Ukrainian airspace "will reopen after the war ends."

Crispin Ellison, a senior partner at the Marsh McLennan insurance and risk management firm, said on Nov. 7 that at least one of Ukraine's airports, either in Lviv or Boryspil near Kyiv, could resume operations by the end of January 2025.

Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksii Kuleba said on Nov. 21 that Ukraine is "95%" ready to resume commercial flights, but the key remaining factor is ensuring the safety of passengers.

War has caused significant damage to most of Ukraine’s civilian airports, PM Shmyhal says
At least 15 of Ukraine’s 20 civilian airports have sustained damage since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
It’s the last day of our birthday campaign.
It would mean a lot to us if you become our member today. With your support, we can do even more good journalism.
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.