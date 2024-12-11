EU to allocate 170 million euros to six countries bordering Russia and Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced 170 million euros ($178 million) in financial support for six European countries bordering Russia and Belarus to bolster their border protection efforts.

This announcement followed her discussion with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

“Finland, alongside the Baltic countries, Poland, and Norway, is courageously protecting our borders from threats of all forms coming from Russia and Belarus,” von der Leyen wrote on X.

Finland closed its border with Russia in late November 2023, and the Finnish government decided to keep the border with Russia closed "until further notice," in April 2024.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania agreed in January 2024 to build a Baltic defense line in the coming years, to strengthen the eastern border with Belarus and Russia.