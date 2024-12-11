It’s the last day of our birthday campaign, and it would mean a lot to us if you become our member today
EU to allocate 170 million euros to six countries bordering Russia and Belarus

by Sonya Bandouil December 11, 2024 11:21 PM 1 min read
European Commissioner President Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference during a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 23, 2023. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced 170 million euros ($178 million) in financial support for six European countries bordering Russia and Belarus to bolster their border protection efforts.

This announcement followed her discussion with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

“Finland, alongside the Baltic countries, Poland, and Norway, is courageously protecting our borders from threats of all forms coming from Russia and Belarus,” von der Leyen wrote on X.

Finland closed its border with Russia in late November 2023, and the Finnish government decided to keep the border with Russia closed "until further notice," in April 2024.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania agreed in January 2024 to build a Baltic defense line in the coming years, to strengthen the eastern border with Belarus and Russia.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
