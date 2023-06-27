Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian occupation authorities demolish over 300 buildings in Mariupol since May 2022

by Olena Goncharova June 27, 2023 7:28 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 300 houses have been completely demolished after the occupation of Mariupol, exiled advisor to city mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported on June 26. He added that Russian occupation authorities have recently demolished two high-rises located at 77 and 79 Metallurhiv Ave.

"Now, instead of apartments and life, there are ruins," Andriushchenko wrote on his official Telegram channel.

Over the course of Russia's siege of Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol, over 2,000 residential buildings were heavily damaged, with around half of them now completely destroyed, Andriushchenko reported earlier.

In a city that was once home to more than 400,000 people, the UN estimates that up to 90% of its multi-story residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Google Map imagery published on April 26 shows before-and-after comparisons of Mariupol, revealing the extent of devastation brought to the once-peaceful city.

Russian forces heavily bombed Mariupol from the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. The city has been occupied by Russian forces since May 2022.

Russia enforces document checks on teenagers in occupied Mariupol
Russian security forces have started to implement document checks on local Ukrainian teenagers in occupied Mariupol, according to a June 24 report from Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance.
Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
