This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has helped Bashar al-Assad to keep his rule in Syria for many years until Syrian rebels took over the country in just a few days. The Kyiv Independent’s Natalia Yermak sat down with Neil Quilliam, a Middle East expert at Chatham House, to talk about what it means for Russia’s war in Ukraine and how it might put Kyiv and the West in a more favorable position in the potential peace negotiations with Moscow.