EU approves 15th sanction package against Russia, targeting 'shadow fleet'

by Kateryna Hodunova December 11, 2024 5:57 PM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
European Union's ambassadors agreed on a 15th package of sanctions against Russia, the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU reported on Dec. 11 on X.

The new package targets Russia's "shadow fleet," a group of older, often uninsured tankers used to transport Russian oil and circumvent international sanctions. These sanctions will include restrictions on the fleet's operations.

Sanctions were also imposed on people and organizations from Russia and third countries that contribute to Russia's military and technological development by helping it circumvent export restrictions, according to the statement.

"The EU and its G7 partners are committed to keeping pressure on the Kremlin. I welcome the agreement on our 15th package of sanctions, targeting in particular Russia's shadow fleet," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Over the past few months, the EU has found it progressively more difficult to adopt sanctions packages, as Hungary has used its veto power to block such decisions.

According to Reuters, at the beginning of December, the EU failed to approve the sanctions, which included an extension for Czechia to import Russian oil products through Slovakia, over disagreements about extending deadlines for European companies to withdraw investments from Russia.

The EU has adopted 15 packages in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aiming to undermine Moscow's economic output and ability to sustain the war. The previous package, which passed on June 20, agreed to the first-ever sanctions placed on Russia's gas industry.

The U.K., the U.S., and Switzerland have also imposed similar sanctions.

Can Russia sustain its war effort as ruble plummets, inflation soars?
With the purchasing power of the Russian ruble hitting the lowest point since March 2022, the economic toll of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine becomes glaring. Russia’s expanding spending on the war has fueled inflation, prompting Russia’s Central Bank to hike its interest rate to the highest le…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.