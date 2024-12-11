EU approves 15th sanction package against Russia, targeting 'shadow fleet'

This audio is created with AI assistance

European Union's ambassadors agreed on a 15th package of sanctions against Russia, the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU reported on Dec. 11 on X.

The new package targets Russia's "shadow fleet," a group of older, often uninsured tankers used to transport Russian oil and circumvent international sanctions. These sanctions will include restrictions on the fleet's operations.

Sanctions were also imposed on people and organizations from Russia and third countries that contribute to Russia's military and technological development by helping it circumvent export restrictions, according to the statement.

"The EU and its G7 partners are committed to keeping pressure on the Kremlin. I welcome the agreement on our 15th package of sanctions, targeting in particular Russia's shadow fleet," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Over the past few months, the EU has found it progressively more difficult to adopt sanctions packages, as Hungary has used its veto power to block such decisions.

According to Reuters, at the beginning of December, the EU failed to approve the sanctions, which included an extension for Czechia to import Russian oil products through Slovakia, over disagreements about extending deadlines for European companies to withdraw investments from Russia.

The EU has adopted 15 packages in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aiming to undermine Moscow's economic output and ability to sustain the war. The previous package, which passed on June 20, agreed to the first-ever sanctions placed on Russia's gas industry.

The U.K., the U.S., and Switzerland have also imposed similar sanctions.