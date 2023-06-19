Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Civilian mortality rates increase in occupied Mariupol

by Olena Goncharova June 19, 2023 7:48 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Civilian mortality from natural causes in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol is on the rise and has surpassed 400 people per week, according to the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center.

This is at least 2.6 times higher than the peak of COVID-19-related deaths. The city's medical system is "practically non-functional," as the Russian forces have apparently redirected most healthcare facilities to serve injured Russian military personnel.

Mariupol had a population of half a million people before the war and was home to the Azovstal steel plant, one of Europe’s largest, where Ukrainian fighters held out for weeks in underground tunnels and bunkers before being forced to surrender.

Ukrainian military reported based on the information from local partisans, that civilians in Mariupol are unable to receive basic medical assistance. However, medical workers who remain loyal to Ukraine are attempting to provide services to civilians without Russian passports, despite strict prohibitions and physical threats imposed by the Russian forces.

According to UN estimates, 90% of residential buildings in Mariupol were damaged or destroyed, and 350,000 people were forced to leave after Russia attacked in February 2022.

Zelensky: ‘There will be no alternative to our steps for de-occupation.’
President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized in his evening address on June 18 that Russia’s primary focus should be on preparing its society for the consequences of destroying its own future.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova


Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
