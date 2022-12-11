Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Russia increases military activity in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2022 8:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Petro Adriushchenko, an advisor to Mariupol’s mayor, said on Dec. 11 that Russia has intensified its military presence in the city.

According to Adriushchenko, there were an unusually high number of combat helicopters headed toward the Azovstal steel plant.

A second camp for mobilized Russian troops was also reportedly set up in the village of Yalta, some 35 kilometers from Mariupol.

Mariupol was fully occupied in late May, when Russia took complete control of the destroyed Azovstal, the last Ukrainian stronghold in the seized port city. Around 450,000 people lived in the city before the war.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
