Exiled mayor: At least 6 explosions heard near occupied Melitopol

A least six explosions were heard near Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ivan Fedorov, the city's exiled mayor, reported on June 3.

According to Fedorov, five explosions were reported in Melitopol. At least one explosion was also reported nearby at a railway in the community of Dolynske.

Fedorov said that Russian forces had been using the railway in the area to transport military equipment and personnel. He did not provide further details on the explosions, noting only that there is now "minus one way for the Russians."

Melitopol, a city with a population of approximately 150,000, has remained under Russian occupation since late February 2022. It serves as an important railway hub for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and plays a significant role in connecting to occupied Crimea.

Earlier on June 3, the exiled military administration from the port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported eight explosions. Berdiansk is located around 120 kilometers east of Melitopol.

Regular explosions have been reported in occupied parts of southern Ukraine, orchestrated by local Ukrainian partisan movements, targeting Russian proxies, collaborators, and the military. Moscow habitually attributes these incidents to Ukraine, while Kyiv denies any responsibility for the explosions.