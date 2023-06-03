Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Exiled mayor: At least 6 explosions heard near occupied Melitopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2023 8:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A least six explosions were heard near Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ivan Fedorov, the city's exiled mayor, reported on June 3.

According to Fedorov, five explosions were reported in Melitopol. At least one explosion was also reported nearby at a railway in the community of Dolynske.

Fedorov said that Russian forces had been using the railway in the area to transport military equipment and personnel. He did not provide further details on the explosions, noting only that there is now "minus one way for the Russians."

Melitopol, a city with a population of approximately 150,000, has remained under Russian occupation since late February 2022. It serves as an important railway hub for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and plays a significant role in connecting to occupied Crimea.

Earlier on June 3, the exiled military administration from the port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported eight explosions. Berdiansk is located around 120 kilometers east of Melitopol.

Regular explosions have been reported in occupied parts of southern Ukraine, orchestrated by local Ukrainian partisan movements, targeting Russian proxies, collaborators, and the military. Moscow habitually attributes these incidents to Ukraine, while Kyiv denies any responsibility for the explosions.

On Ukraine’s southern front line, tension reigns before decisive counteroffensive
Editor’s note: As per the regulations of the unit, soldiers interviewed for this article, many of whom have relatives remaining in Russian-occupied territory, are identified by first name and/or callsign only. SOUTHEASTERN UKRAINE – After months of seeing Russia’s war against Ukraine through the dr…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.