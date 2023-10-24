Official: 2 Ukrainian children killed in missile attack on Gaza

This audio is created with AI assistance

A missile attack against the Gaza Strip killed two children with Ukrainian citizenship on Oct. 24, Maksym Tokin, an official within Ukraine's Representative Office to the Palestinian National Authority, told Suspilne news outlet.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko confirmed the information to Hromadske, adding that the children were aged six and nine.

"We express condolences to the parents. The representative office of Ukraine in the city of Ramallah is investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy and is in contact with relatives," Nikolenko said.

Earlier, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, said that a Ukrainian woman was killed in the embattled Gaza amid the hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

There have been conflicting reports about the number of Ukrainians killed following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Michael Brodsky, Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, said on Oct. 18 that 23 Ukrainians had been killed, but Korniichuk refuted that number, saying that 18 had been killed.

Over 500 Ukrainians have so far been evacuated from Israel since the start of the conflict. Meanwhile, 337 Ukrainians are waiting for the Rafah border crossing into Egypt to open, which would allow them to evacuate from the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave besieged by the Israeli military, according to Korniichuk.

The militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, launched unprecedented attacks on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7. Tel Aviv responded by retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza and a total blockade of the enclave. Thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed on both sides.