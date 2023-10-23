Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ambassador: 337 Ukrainians request evacuation from Gaza

by Nate Ostiller October 23, 2023 12:18 PM 1 min read
Smoke rises from buildings in northern Gaza as the Israeli military bombards the territory on Oct. 15, 2023. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ahead of reports that the Rafah border crossing into Egypt may open in the coming days, 337 Ukrainians have requested to be evacuated from the embattled Gaza Strip, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, said on Oct. 23.

In comments to RF/ERL's Ukrainian service, Korniichuk said that there were likely around 500 Ukrainians still located in Gaza, but only 337 had expressed the desire to evacuate.

Regarding those who have yet to request evacuation, Korniichuk claimed the embassy is "completely powerless" to do anything, adding that he hopes the Rafah checkpoint will be open to foreign citizens "in the next few days, maybe even tomorrow."

Korniychuk also said Ukraine's embassy is also helping to evacuate citizens of other countries from the Gaza Strip, including Moldovans and Bulgarians.

There have been conflicting reports about the number of Ukrainians killed following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Michael Brodsky, Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, said on Oct. 18 that 23 Ukrainians had been killed, but Korniichuk refuted that number, saying that 18 had been killed.

Over 500 Ukrainians have so far been evacuated from Israel since the start of the conflict.

Ambassador: 23 Ukrainians killed in Israel since Hamas attack
The number of Ukrainians killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel has risen to 23, Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, said on Oct. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
