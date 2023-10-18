Ambassador: 23 Ukrainians killed in Israel since Hamas attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainians killed in Hamas's attack on Israel has risen to 23, Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, said on Oct. 18.

The number is second only to the U.S. in terms of foreigners killed, according to Brodsky.

The number of Ukrainians killed has steadily increased since the attack on Oct. 7. On the first evening after Hamas' incursion into Israel, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was possible one Ukrainian had been killed.

On Oct. 17, First Lady Olena Zelenska said that 13 had been killed during a phone call with her counterpart in Israel, First Lady Michal Herzog.

About 450 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from Israel thus far.

Meanwhile, around 260 Ukrainian nationals remain trapped in the besieged region of northern Gaza as of Oct. 17.

Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, announced on Oct. 18 during Ukraine's TV marathon that the next evacuation flight from Israel, the third so far, will leave on Oct. 19.

He also said that the tickets would cost about 400 euros, and the embassy would not be able to help pay for them.

A Ukrainian woman evacuated from Israel said that she had been under the impression the evacuation flights would be provided free of charge by the Embassy, only to find out later she would have to pay hundreds of euros out-of-pocket for her and her children.

Korniichuk denied there was any information officially communicated about the tickets being free, and added that there was simply not enough money in the budget to pay for all of the evacuations.