Ambassador: 23 Ukrainians killed in Israel since Hamas attack

by Nate Ostiller October 18, 2023 4:50 PM 2 min read
Israeli forensic members and soldiers gather next to a container where the bodies of Israeli casualties are being stored at the army base in Ramla, Israel, on Oct. 13, 2023. (Thomas Coex/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainians killed in Hamas's attack on Israel has risen to 23, Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, said on Oct. 18.

The number is second only to the U.S. in terms of foreigners killed, according to Brodsky.

The number of Ukrainians killed has steadily increased since the attack on Oct. 7. On the first evening after Hamas' incursion into Israel, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was possible one Ukrainian had been killed.

On Oct. 17, First Lady Olena Zelenska said that 13 had been killed during a phone call with her counterpart in Israel, First Lady Michal Herzog.

About 450 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from Israel thus far.

Meanwhile, around 260 Ukrainian nationals remain trapped in the besieged region of northern Gaza as of Oct. 17.

Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, announced on Oct. 18 during Ukraine's TV marathon that the next evacuation flight from Israel, the third so far, will leave on Oct. 19.

He also said that the tickets would cost about 400 euros, and the embassy would not be able to help pay for them.

A Ukrainian woman evacuated from Israel said that she had been under the impression the evacuation flights would be provided free of charge by the Embassy, only to find out later she would have to pay hundreds of euros out-of-pocket for her and her children.

Korniichuk denied there was any information officially communicated about the tickets being free, and added that there was simply not enough money in the budget to pay for all of the evacuations.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
