Zaluzhnyi inherits $1 million, donates it to Ukraine's Armed Forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi inherited $1 million from a Ukrainian American, Gregory Stepanets, and donated the money to the Ukrainian military, the New York Times reported on Jan. 24.

The Ukrainian military’s press service confirmed the donation to the New York Times and the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

In comments to Ukrainska Pravda, the press service cited Zaluzhnyi.

"I gave my whole life to the Armed Forces. And I had no doubt about what I should do with the inheritance. Mr. Hryhoriy's last will was obviously to support the Ukrainian army in my person," Zaluzhnyi said.

Individual contributions have made a significant impact on the Ukrainian army's resources in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s state platform United24, which fundraises money for the country’s military needs, post-war reconstruction, and humanitarian needs, said that it had collected over $274 million.

