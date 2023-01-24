Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zaluzhnyi inherits $1 million, donates it to Ukraine's Armed Forces

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 11:44 PM 1 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi waits before a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary and other officials in Kyiv on Oct. 19, 2021. Photo by Gleb Garanich/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi inherited $1 million from a Ukrainian American, Gregory Stepanets, and donated the money to the Ukrainian military, the New York Times reported on Jan. 24.

The Ukrainian military’s press service confirmed the donation to the New York Times and the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

In comments to Ukrainska Pravda, the press service cited Zaluzhnyi.

"I gave my whole life to the Armed Forces. And I had no doubt about what I should do with the inheritance. Mr. Hryhoriy's last will was obviously to support the Ukrainian army in my person," Zaluzhnyi said.

Individual contributions have made a significant impact on the Ukrainian army's resources in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s state platform United24, which fundraises money for the country’s military needs, post-war reconstruction, and humanitarian needs, said that it had collected over $274 million.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
