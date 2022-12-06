Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NYT: Russia continues missile production despite Western sanctions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2022 3:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some of the cruise missiles used by Russia in its strikes on Ukraine were produced no earlier than October, the New York Times reported on Dec. 6, citing Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a British independent analyst group that tracks illegal weapons in conflicts.

The fact that Russia has continued to produce advanced guided missiles, such as the Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile, "suggests that it has found ways to acquire semiconductors and other matériel despite the sanctions or that it had significant stockpiles of the components before the war began," one of the researchers said, as quoted by the New York Times.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate, said on Dec. 6 that Russia continues to produce new missiles but the number of new weapons is incompatible with how many they use in the attacks. He added that Moscow still has enough missiles left for several new waves of mass strikes on Ukraine.

"In reality, they (Russia) still have enough missiles for a few large-scale attacks, and then the stocks of weapons will be fully drained," he said. "The production of new missiles is quite limited, and it only includes a few types of high-precision missile weapons."

In its latest mass strike on Dec. 5 alone, Russia used over 70 cruise missiles to attack energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Over 60 of those were shot down by Ukrainian air defense, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Russia has unleashed six similar attacks on Ukraine since Oct. 10, launching dozens of missiles each time.

Earlier on Nov. 22, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Russia had used most of its high-precision missile arsenal and is facing a shortage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.