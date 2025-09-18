'He let me down' — Trump again expresses frustration over Putin's refusal to end war in Ukraine

Speaking at a joint press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sept. 18, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "let him down."

Trump’s remarks come as Ukraine’s international partners continue efforts to push for a diplomatic resolution to the war, including increasing sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

Trump claimed that the U.S. solved seven wars, although a month ago, he claimed the same about six.

"The one that I thought would be the easiest (to end) was because of my relationship with President Putin," Trump said. "But he’s let me down. He’s really let me down."

The U.S. president added that he remains hopeful there will be "good news" regarding the war in Ukraine.

This is not the first time Trump has voiced frustration over Putin’s unwillingness to compromise on ending the war in Ukraine.

Yet, since the start of his second term, Trump has not employed any significant leverage, such as sanctions, to pressure Moscow into pursuing a peace agreement.

Trump previously said he would impose tougher sanctions on Moscow once European allies fully cease purchasing Russian oil, one of its key sources of revenue.

The Trump administration has also reportedly urged other G7 members to adopt 50-100% tariffs on China and India — the leading buyers of Russian oil — to pressure Putin to the negotiating table.

Washington also approved in mid-September its first U.S. weapons aid packages for Ukraine funded by European allies under a new financial arrangement.

The aid will be the first use of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a mechanism developed by NATO members and the United States to coordinate and fund Kyiv's most urgent battlefield needs.