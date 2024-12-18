Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

‘Not a good idea’ — Trump's peace envoy nominee criticizes Russian general assassination

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 18, 2024 10:06 PM 2 min read
Retired General Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, speaks during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda summit in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. General Keith Kellogg, nominated as Ukraine peace envoy by President-elect Donald Trump, criticized the recent assassination of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov during an interview with Fox News on Dec. 18.

Kirillov and his assistant were reportedly killed on Dec. 17 in Moscow by a bomb attached to a scooter. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility, calling him a “war criminal” who allegedly ordered the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops.

Kellogg said the incident was a potential violation of the rules of warfare, however, emphasizing that it does not obstruct possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Kellogg acknowledged that Kirillov's targeting could be seen as legitimate, given the accusations against him. However, he cautioned that killing military officers in their hometowns may "escalate tensions."

"When you kill admirals or generals in their hometown, it's kind of like you're extending it. And I don’t think it’s a smart thing to do," Kellogg said.

He added that the alleged use of a mercenary in Kirillov’s assassination was "not a good idea at all."

Russian security forces have detained two suspects over the assassination of a top Kremlin general and his assistant in Moscow.

Two sources cited by Russian media outlet RBC indicated that investigators consider Ukrainian involvement the most plausible scenario.

EU does not expect Ukraine war ceasefire, peace talks in near future, EU official says
The EU does not anticipate potential negotiations or a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia in the near future, a high-ranking EU official told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
