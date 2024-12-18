EU does not expect Ukraine war ceasefire, peace talks in near future, EU official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU does not anticipate potential negotiations or a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia in the near future, a high-ranking EU official told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 18.

The official also said that there are no discussions currently ongoing at the EU level on sending European troops to Ukraine to enforce a potential ceasefire.

Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, have reportedly considered deploying peacekeepers to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump on Dec. 12 reiterated his view that European troops should lead efforts to monitor a ceasefire, which is in line with other previous statements of his that Europe must assume more responsibility in addressing Russian aggression and European security.

The EU official's comments contrast with statements made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Dec. 10, who expressed optimism that peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine could start as early as this winter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that Kyiv would only consider peacekeeping proposals after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.