Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Peace Negotiations, ceasefire, Ukraine, Russia, European Union, Donald Trump
Edit post

EU does not expect Ukraine war ceasefire, peace talks in near future, EU official says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 18, 2024 7:27 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the mortar group of the "Karpatska Sich" battalion carry out combat operations and target Russian military with a 120 mm mortar on Nov. 11, 2024 in Toretsk, Ukraine. Toretsk, in the Donetsk region, remains a hotspot as Russia forces advance in parts of Ukraine's east. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU does not anticipate potential negotiations or a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia in the near future, a high-ranking EU official told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 18.

The official also said that there are no discussions currently ongoing at the EU level on sending European troops to Ukraine to enforce a potential ceasefire.

Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, have reportedly considered deploying peacekeepers to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump on Dec. 12 reiterated his view that European troops should lead efforts to monitor a ceasefire, which is in line with other previous statements of his that Europe must assume more responsibility in addressing Russian aggression and European security.

The EU official's comments contrast with statements made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Dec. 10, who expressed optimism that peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine could start as early as this winter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that Kyiv would only consider peacekeeping proposals after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Zelensky to meet NATO chief Rutte, EU allies during talks in Brussels
Ukraine’s allies have doubled down on economic and military support for Kyiv in attempts to strengthen the war-torn nation’s hand before any potential peace talks.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.