Norway dedicates $140 million for Ukrainian energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway allocated $140 million (1.5 billion NOK) to ensure the import of gas and electricity to Ukraine, Ukraine's Ministry of Energy has announced.

The funds will be distributed through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and are aimed for “the repair and maintenance of critical electricity infrastructure and emergency power supply in areas affected by hostilities, as well as for the purchase of gas for emergency storage,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy.

The aid was announced after a delegation from Norway, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, visited one of Ukraine’s damaged energy facilities with Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko.

"The energy sphere is one of the key areas where we cooperate and support Ukraine," Gahr Støre reportedly emphasized.

The assistance follows an additional package of military aid announced by the Norwegian government that includes anti-aircraft missiles and mine clearing equipment, as reported by Reuters.

The government of Norway has pledged to allocate $8.2 billion in 2023 for assistance to Ukraine as part of a five-year aid package.