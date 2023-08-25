Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Norway dedicates $140 million for Ukrainian energy infrastructure

by Kris Parker August 25, 2023 5:31 AM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile damaged high-voltage electricity sub-station, operated by a state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway allocated $140 million (1.5 billion NOK) to ensure the import of gas and electricity to Ukraine, Ukraine's Ministry of Energy has announced.

The funds will be distributed through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and are aimed for “the repair and maintenance of critical electricity infrastructure and emergency power supply in areas affected by hostilities, as well as for the purchase of gas for emergency storage,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy.

The aid was announced after a delegation from Norway, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, visited one of Ukraine’s damaged energy facilities with Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko.

"The energy sphere is one of the key areas where we cooperate and support Ukraine," Gahr Støre reportedly emphasized.

The assistance follows an additional package of military aid announced by the Norwegian government that includes anti-aircraft missiles and mine clearing equipment, as reported by Reuters.

The government of Norway has pledged to allocate $8.2 billion in 2023 for assistance to Ukraine as part of a five-year aid package.

Author: Kris Parker
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
