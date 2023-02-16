Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Norwegian parliament approves 7 billion euro aid plan for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 3:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway’s parliament on Feb. 16 approved a 7.4 billion euro (75 billion kroner) support plan for Ukraine as part of a five-year support package, the Norwegian government reported.

Ukraine will receive over 1.3 billion euros (15 billion kroner) per year under the program.

The military assistance will include the provision of weapons from the existing stocks of the Norwegian army, weapons purchased directly from manufacturers, and training for the Ukrainian military.

Norway will donate eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and up to four support vehicles to Ukraine, the Norwegian Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 14.

The “tanks package” will also include ammunition and spare parts.

Norway will also contribute to the training of Ukrainian tank crews in Poland together with other allies, according to the country’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.  

Half of the package will fund military requirements in 2023, while the rest will fund humanitarian needs, but this split could change over time, he said.

Norway also plans to provide a grant to minimize the war’s impact on the countries of the Global South - such as high food and electricity costs

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.