Norwegian parliament approves 7 billion euro aid plan for Ukraine

Norway’s parliament on Feb. 16 approved a 7.4 billion euro (75 billion kroner) support plan for Ukraine as part of a five-year support package, the Norwegian government reported.



Ukraine will receive over 1.3 billion euros (15 billion kroner) per year under the program.



The military assistance will include the provision of weapons from the existing stocks of the Norwegian army, weapons purchased directly from manufacturers, and training for the Ukrainian military.



Norway will donate eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and up to four support vehicles to Ukraine, the Norwegian Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 14.



The “tanks package” will also include ammunition and spare parts.



Norway will also contribute to the training of Ukrainian tank crews in Poland together with other allies, according to the country’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.



Half of the package will fund military requirements in 2023, while the rest will fund humanitarian needs, but this split could change over time, he said.



Norway also plans to provide a grant to minimize the war’s impact on the countries of the Global South - such as high food and electricity costs



