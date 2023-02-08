Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Northern Command: Russian airstrike injures at least 2 in Chernihiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 6:07 PM 1 min read
Two Russian air-to-ground missiles struck the Semenivska municipality in Chernihiv Oblast, a northern region that borders Russia, on Feb. 8, the Northern Operational Command reported.

According to the command, at least two people were injured, and three more may still be under the rubble of an industrial building hit by the airstrike. First responders were working to rescue them as of 5 p.m.

Earlier, Russian forces shelled the village of Hai in Chernihiv Oblast, striking a non-residential building but claiming no victims.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
