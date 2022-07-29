The second group of 29 wounded Ukrainian soldiers came to Poland to be treated in the Krakow and Katowice hospitals. Previously, Poland accepted 31 wounded soldiers to hospitals in Lublin, Warsaw, Otwock and Lodz. Voivode of the Silesian Voivodeship Jaroslaw Wieczorek said that the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers is “another brick of support” for Ukraine by Polish citizens in the face of Russian aggression.