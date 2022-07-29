Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

externalUkrainian troops arrive in Poland for treatment

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 6:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The second group of 29 wounded Ukrainian soldiers came to Poland to be treated in the Krakow and Katowice hospitals. Previously, Poland accepted 31 wounded soldiers to hospitals in Lublin, Warsaw, Otwock and Lodz. Voivode of the Silesian Voivodeship Jaroslaw Wieczorek said that the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers is “another brick of support” for Ukraine by Polish citizens in the face of Russian aggression.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok