Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Italy, European Union, Giorgia Meloni, Cybersecurity, immigration, Russia
Edit post

Russia's threat to Europe 'much wider than we imagine,' Italian PM warns

by Boldizsar Gyori December 23, 2024 9:30 AM 2 min read
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends an EU-Western Balkans Summit meeting in the Europa, the EU Council headquarters on Dec. 18, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s threat to Europe extends beyond defense to illegal immigration and cybersecurity, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Dec. 22 during an international meeting in Finland.

"It's about our democracy, it's about influencing our public opinion, it's about what happens in Africa, it's about raw materials, it's about the instrumentalization of migration. We need to know it's a very wide idea of security," Meloni was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Russia and Belarus have been orchestrating an influx of migrants since 2021, letting thousands of asylum seekers to the European Union’s eastern borders with a pledge of safe entry into the EU.

In November 2021, Belarusian troops escorted thousands of asylum seekers to the Polish border, cutting through the wire fence to allow refugees to cross. Most of them were violently pushed back by Polish border guards who set up a no-access zone at the border for nine months.

Italy's right-wing prime minister urged the EU to view migration as a distributive problem as well as a security one.

"Security also means critical infrastructure, it means artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, raw materials, supply chains. It means a new and more effective foreign and cooperation policy, it means migration," Meloni said.

Meloni cautioned against complacency in the EU, adding that even after Russia’s war in Ukraine ends, its security challenge will not go away.

"We have to understand the threat is much wider than we imagine," Meloni said.

Tensions between Europe and Moscow have surged after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The EU imposed 15 packages of sanctions against Russia, and most of its members provided military support to Kyiv.

In turn, Russia has been accused of carrying out sabotage operations and hybrid attacks across the continent to disrupt defense assistance to Ukraine and spread chaos and unrest.  

Orban says Hungary proposing ‘trick’ to keep Russian gas shipments via Ukraine
Ukraine has said it will not extend the transit agreement for Russian gas through its territory, set to expire on Dec. 31.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:19 AM

Trump names 5 picks for Pentagon jobs.

Trump's picks include Elbridge Colby, who opposes Ukraine's NATO membership but supports tougher sanctions on Moscow, and Michael Duffey, who froze military aid to Kyiv in 2019.
6:58 PM

Ombudsman reacts to alleged Russian execution of Ukrainian POWs.

"The video shows how Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said, referring to drone footage released by the 110th Mechanized Brigade earlier on Dec. 22 that appears to have captured Russian troops shooting surrendered Ukrainian soldiers from behind.
5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.