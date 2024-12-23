Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian armed forces, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 776,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare artillery in their fighting position in the direction of Kreminna, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 10, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 776,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 23.

This number includes 1,990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,615 tanks, 19,885 armored fighting vehicles, 32,039 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,313 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,030 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,790 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: For the first time, Ukraine attacks Russian positions using solely ground, FPV drones
Key developments on Dec. 21-22: * For the first time, Ukraine attacks Russian positions using solely ground, FPV drones * Over 12,000 civilians killed in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale war, UN says * Two Russian airports suspend flights after Ukrainian drones target Kazan, media, officials r…
News Feed

5:19 AM

Trump names 5 picks for Pentagon jobs.

Trump's picks include Elbridge Colby, who opposes Ukraine's NATO membership but supports tougher sanctions on Moscow, and Michael Duffey, who froze military aid to Kyiv in 2019.
6:58 PM

Ombudsman reacts to alleged Russian execution of Ukrainian POWs.

"The video shows how Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said, referring to drone footage released by the 110th Mechanized Brigade earlier on Dec. 22 that appears to have captured Russian troops shooting surrendered Ukrainian soldiers from behind.
5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.