General Staff: Russia has lost 776,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 776,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 23.

This number includes 1,990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,615 tanks, 19,885 armored fighting vehicles, 32,039 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,313 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,030 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,790 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.