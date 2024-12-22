Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Ukrainian Legion, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

More than 1,000 applications submitted to join Ukrainian Legion in Poland, ambassador says

by Sonya Bandouil December 22, 2024 11:28 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after signing an agreement in Warsaw, Poland. July 8, 2024 (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 1,000 applications have been submitted to the Ukrainian Legion in Poland, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar said in an interview with Suspilne on Dec. 22.

The first contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces were signed in November, and the next recruitment phase is set for early January.

Bodnar highlighted Poland's robust support for basic military training, followed by specialized training based on the soldier's role. After training, recruits are assigned to relevant military units in Ukraine, where they operate under direct command.

“Poland is a country that is quite seriously helping Ukraine, because it understands that this is a strategic interest for it, for all of Europe, and it is a country that sympathizes with Ukraine with all these terrible events that we are currently experiencing during the almost three years of ongoing war,” Bodnar said.

The legion was unveiled in July as a volunteer military unit made up of Ukrainian men living in Poland and trained by the Polish Armed Forces.

The first volunteer recruitment center was opened in October at the Ukrainian consulate in the eastern Polish city of Lublin. The unit is part of an effort to replenish the ranks of Ukraine's military as the all-out war with Russia continues into its third year.

Poland-Ukraine relations show progress on historical issues, defense cooperation, Tusk says
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lviv on Dec. 17 to discuss bilateral cooperation, historical reconciliation, and coordination with Western partners.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 PM

Ombudsman reacts to alleged Russian execution of Ukrainian POWs.

"The video shows how Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said, referring to drone footage released by the 110th Mechanized Brigade earlier on Dec. 22 that appears to have captured Russian troops shooting surrendered Ukrainian soldiers from behind.
5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
